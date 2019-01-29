ATHEX: Price rises for most stocks

On a good day for the Greek bond market, local stocks rallied at the end of the trading session on Tuesday to notch up enough gains to send the benchmark higher. Former state companies were at the focus of buying interest.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 635.70 points, adding 0.76 percent to Monday’s 630.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67 percent to 1,689.48 points.

The banks index edged up 0.08 percent, as Eurobank grabbed 1.96 percent, National improved 1.04 percent, Piraeus slipped 0.34 percent and Alpha declined 1.60 percent. ADMIE Holdings jumped 4.26 percent, OTE telecom advanced 2.29 percent, Sarantis augmented 2.21 percent and OPAP gaming company rose 2.09 percent, while Viohalco lost 2.93 percent and GEK Terna fell 2.04 percent.

In total 63 stocks reported gains, 34 took losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 32.2 million euros, up from Monday’s 30.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.79 percent to close at 61.84 points.