Tsipras, Anastasiades meeting in Nicosia

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is set to meet with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Mansion in Nicosia at 9.30 a.m. Wednesday.



Tsipras arrived Tuesday in Nicosia to attend the fifth Southern EU Countries Summit.



The gathering of leaders from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and Malta focused on migration and other regional issues.



Commenting on the Cypriot issue Tuesday, the Greek premier reiterated Greece's position for a viable solution on the island without guarantor powers or occupation armies.

