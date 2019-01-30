Brass Against | Athens & Thessaloniki | January 31 & February 1

Music collective Brass Against, a protest band “standing up against the machine,” comes to Greece for the first time as part of its Resistance tour with shows at Athens's Gagarin 205 and Thessaloniki's Principal Club. Founded by Brad Hammonds, the New York-based brass band combines rock and edgy hip-hop. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. on both nights and tickets can be booked in advance on www.viva.gr and tel 11876.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr;

Principal, 15 28is Oktovriou,

tel 2310.428.088