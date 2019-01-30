Farmers vow to continue roadblocks despite summons

Unionists representing farmers in Nikaia, central Greece, have accused the government of launching a “political persecution” after 10 of their colleagues were summoned by a Larissa prosecutor on charges of obstructing public transport.

Hundreds of farmers have parked their tractors along one lane of the Athens-Thessaloniki national highway at the Nikaia junction in Farsala.

Their demands include the setting of a minimum price for their products, lower electricity prices, the abolition of value-added tax, better pensions and reduced social security contributions.

In response to the summons, farmers intensified their action on Wednesday with several blockades in northern Greece while tractors are expected today in Kastanies in the Evros border region. There are also three roadblocks in southern Greece.