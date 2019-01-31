Ferry rams into port of Chios; no injuries

A Greek passenger ferry carrying 225 people onboard crashed into the middle pier of the port of Chios, in the eastern Aegean, on Wednesday night, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA. No injuries were reported.



“Diagoras,” which connects the island to Piraeus, was trying to dock when the collision happened.



The collision caused a dent on the right side of the ship’s stern but did not take in any water.



An inspection was carried out and “Diagoras” was allowed by the responsible classification society to continue its route.