Turkey says will continue to pursue ‘terrorist fugitives’ abroad

Turkey reiterated its call on Wednesday for countries to extradite people it considers to be members of the outlawed Gulen religious movement, which the government has blamed for the failed July 2016 coup attempt.



The country’s National Security Council, which convened in Ankara under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a statement Turkey would continue to pursue members of the group domestically and abroad.



The council said it is “unacceptable” that some countries are refraining from extraditing terror group members, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.



The comment is believed to be a reference, among others, to Greece, which has refused to extradite Turkish nationals whom Ankara alleges were involved in the failed coup.



Greek courts have rejected several requests from Ankara to hand over eight Turkish officers who fled to Greece in July 2016, arguing they will not have a fair trial and may be subjected to torture and inhumane behavior.



The judicial rulings have irked Turkey which has accused Athens of harbouring terrorists.



The statement also reportedly said Turkey will monitor closely developments in Cyprus, the Western Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea, “taking action to protect its rights,” according to Anadolu.