Police search for suspects in jewellery store heist

Crime

Greek police launched a manhunt on Thursday to find the perpetrators of an armed robbery in a jewellery store in the Athenian district of Ambelokipi, which left one woman injured.

According to the police, the suspects entered the store located on Mesogeion avenue shortly after 11:00 a.m. and held up its owner and employees. They also reportedly hit a woman who tried to react, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported. 

They took an undisclosed sum from the cash register along with jewellery and fled on a motorcycle.

