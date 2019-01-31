Police search for suspects in jewellery store heist

Greek police launched a manhunt on Thursday to find the perpetrators of an armed robbery in a jewellery store in the Athenian district of Ambelokipi, which left one woman injured.



According to the police, the suspects entered the store located on Mesogeion avenue shortly after 11:00 a.m. and held up its owner and employees. They also reportedly hit a woman who tried to react, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



They took an undisclosed sum from the cash register along with jewellery and fled on a motorcycle.