Students remove plates from FYROM car at name deal protest

Students at a rally in Thessaloniki on Thursday against the Prespes name agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia removed the license plates from a car from the neighboring country that was in a central parking lot.

The plates carried the country code MK, standing for Macedonia, and SK for Skopje.

Students also threw eggs at the car while staff at the parking lot left a note on the windscreen in English informing the owner to pick up his plates from the cashier’s office.