Anniversary of WWII destroyer

In a ceremony aboard the Hellenic Navy battleship Georgios Averof on Thursday, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and other dignitaries marked 75 years since the destroyer Adrias sailed to Alexandria having suffered serious damage. The vessel successfully arrived at the Egyptian port on December 6, 1943, despite having sustained serious damage to its bow and losing 21 crew members after striking a mine on October 22 during operations in the Dodecanese. The vessel was decommissioned in 1945. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]