ATHEX: Monthly rise of 3.5 pct for benchmark

January ended with monthly gains at the Greek stock market for the first time since August, even though the benchmark posted a slight drop at the end of on Thursday’s session, mainly due to declines in the credit sector.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 634.64 points, shedding 0.16 percent from Wednesday’s 635.67 points. On a monthly basis it improved 3.48 percent. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.30 percent to 1,682.67 points and mid-caps slipped 0.83 percent.

The banks index conceded 0.94 percent, ending the month with a 13.53 percent decline. Alpha slumped 4.17 percent and Piraeus fell 0.87 percent, while Eurobank climbed 2.26 percent and National was up 1.03 percent. Sarantis jumped 3.35 percent, Grivalia Properties earned 1.93 percent, OPAP gave up 2.57 percent and Hellenic Petroleum lost 1.79 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 49 took losses and 37 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.1 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 32 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.58 percent to close at 62.92 points.