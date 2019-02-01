MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Farmers scale up action

Farmers rode their tractors through the streets of Larissa in central Greece Friday as they continued to press the leftist government for a reduction of production costs and a minimum guaranteed price for certain agricultural products. Protesters scaled up their action by shutting down traffic on the Thessaloniki-Serres highway. Meanwhile, a tractor protest taking up a lane on a stretch of the Athens-Thessaloniki highway continued for a fifth day Friday. Farmers from across the country will meet Sunday to decide on future action. [Intime News]

