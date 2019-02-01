Two charged for killing man in row over parking space

Two Pakistani nationals, aged 21 and 22, were to face an Athens prosecutor Friday on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter after allegedly knifing a 24-year-old man, which resulted in his death, and seriously injuring a second man following an argument over a parking place.



The stabbing occurred on Thursday near Omonia Square following a brawl between a group of Pakistani and Afghan nationals, according to witnesses.



The authorities did not confirm the ethnic origin of the victim but media reports suggest he was Afghan.



No details were available about the second man, who was hospitalized with serious injuries.



Police confiscated a switchblade from the 21-year-old man.