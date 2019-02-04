ND leader expresses support for Guaido as Venezuelan leader

In a post on Twitter, conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he "fully supports" Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and called on Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to share the European's Union stance on the issue.

ND "fully supports" Guaido as "the legitimate interim president and calls for immediate presidential elections in Venezuela," Mitsotakis wrote.

"I hope Mr. Tsipras will align himself with the EU on this issue and stop embarrassing our country," he added.

Mitsotakis's comment followed the recent expression of support by leftist SYRIZA for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the votes of two SYRIZA MEPs voted against a European Parliament motion to recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s de facto head of state.