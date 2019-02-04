Tsipras underlines need for efforts to create 'harmonious' ties with Turkey

In an interview with Anadolu news agency ahead of an official visit to Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras underlined the need for efforts to create a "harmonious relationship" between the two countries.

Apart from talks in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Tsipras is also to visit Hagia Sofia in Istanbul and the Halki Orthodox Seminary.

"Greece, leaving behind the financial crisis and resolving problems with its neighbors, as with North Macedonia, opened a new chapter in 2019, and we must build a relationship that will benefit our people as well as our region," Tsipras told the agency.

Tsipras acknowledged that his relationship with Erdogan "has gone through difficult moments" but, he said, it is based on respect, honesty and "constant efforts to build a harmonious relationship."

As for the migration crisis, Tsipras said Greece and Turkey have displayed a high level of cooperation which should be deepened.

He added that the European Union should find a way of increasing support for countries shouldering the bulk of responsibility for responding to the refugee crisis.

As for the Cyprus issue, which the two leaders are expected to discuss, Tsipras called for a permanent and just solution.