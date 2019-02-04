Yorgos Lanthimos Tribute | Athens | February 5 & 6

With Yorgos Lanthimos headed to Los Angeles, where his latest film, “The Favourite,” has been nominated for an impressive 10 Oscars, Cine Studio is paying tribute to the Greek filmmaker with screenings of his previous work on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 5 and 6. The theater will be showing “Kinetta” (2005) at 5 p.m., “Dogtooth” (2009) at 6.30 p.m., “Alps” (2011) at 8 p.m., 2015’s “The Lobster” (in English with Greek subtitles) at 9.30 p.m. and 2017’s “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (also in English with Greek subtitles) at 11.30 p.m. on both days. Admission costs 5 euros per screening or 10 euros for a one-day pass for all screenings.

Cine Studio, 33 Stavropoulou & Spartis,

Amerikis Square, tel 210.864.0054