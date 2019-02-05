Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s letter Monday to Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, asking him to make no changes to House regulations relating to composition of parties (after being accused by the opposition of trying to save former coalition partner Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos) was tantamount to the confession of a failed machination to manipulate the parliamentary rulebook.



Meanwhile the decision of six independent lawmakers to back SYRIZA’s parliamentary group marks another link in the chain of institutional novelties. It has been proved that the hybrid majority forged by SYRIZA can only survive with the help of hybrid solutions.



The only purpose of this parliamentary majority is to ensure the government’s political survival in whatever haphazard way possible. But this means keeping the country on life support too.