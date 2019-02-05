Northwestern Greece jolted by 5.2-magnitude quake

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted northwestern Greece in the early hours of Tuesday, though there have been no reports of injuries or significant damage.

The quake struck at 4.26 a.m. and its epicenter was 14 kilometers off the coast of Preveza and 294 kilometers northwest of Athens, the National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute said.

The tremor also rattled the city of Ioannina, while the local fire service has been inspecting the region since first light for possible damage to roads or other infrastructure.

Speaking on Skai radio, Preveza Mayor Christos Bailis said that the area had recently been rattled by another earthquake, measuring 4.4 Richter.