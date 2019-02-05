ND expresses concern over PM's visit to Turkey

Opposition New Democracy on Tuesday expressed concern over Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, after Turkey issued a reward for the return of eight servicemen granted asylum in Greece after the botched coup of 2016.

“Unfortunately, [our concerns] are being confirmed very quickly,” said the conservative party's shadow foreign minister, Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

His comments came shortly after Turkey's Interior Ministry updated its list of “wanted terrorists” to include the eight servicemen who sought protection in Greece in the wake of the failed coup, a move he described as “provocative” and as “undermining Mr Tsipras's visit to Turkey, before it even begins.”

“This visit is, from the Greek side, badly prepared and carries nothing but bad omens for Greek interests and Greek-Turkish relations,” Koumoutsakos said.

“The government is taking on a huge responsibility,” he added.