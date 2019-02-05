EPP and EP chiefs coming to Athens

The head of the European People's Party Manfred Weber is coming to Athens on Wednesday for a two-day visit, which will also see European Parliament President Antonio Tajani coming to Greece.

Weber, who is running for the presidency of the European Commission, will be presenting his five-year economic plan for the bloc, which includes measures to create 5 million new jobs.

He will also speak at a conference on the eurozone's economic recovery, which will be attended by Tajani, as well as the head of Greece's conservative New Democracy opposition party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and his Spanish counterpart from Partido Popular, Pablo Casado.

Weber's visit to Greece is part of a campaign tour of the bloc's 28 member states, which started last month in Nicosia.