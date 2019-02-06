Anastasiades, Akinci agree to meet this month

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the second half of February.



A government announcement said that Anastasiades had spoken with Akinci by phone and that they have agreed to meet in the second half of February. The two leaders are set to get together following their meetings with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute over the weekend.



Information regarding the agenda of the meeting is not yet known as analysts expect an open ended discussion.



The news comes following the visit of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Turkey.



Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, asked about Tsipras’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that “despite the fact that, as is well known, there are big differences between Greece and Turkey, it is good to have dialogue.” [Kathimerini Cyprus]