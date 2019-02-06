Probe launched after 56 Attica driving licenses found to be bogus

The Attica Regional Authority’s Department of Transport and Communications has ordered an internal investigation after finding that a driving instructor had helped dozens of people to get their licenses without having passed a written exam since 2014.

A total of 56 cases were uncovered in which the files of candidates were tampered with, allowing them to skip the written part of the process and progress to the practical part.

The Piraeus prosecutor’s office is also expected to launch a criminal investigation while transport authorities have begun the process of stripping the 56 drivers of their licenses.