OSE says cut cables found in Liakokladi-Domokos railway section

Officials at state-controlled railway company OSE said on Thursday they are looking into the damage caused to electric cables on the railway section between Lianokladi and Domokos in central Greece, which were found cut.



OSE told state-run news agency ANA-MPA it is cooperating with police to find the perpetrators and is taking measures to protect the railway network, without going into details.



Company crews were sent to collect the cables and restore the damage.



The Lianokladi-Domokos section of the railway will be served by diesel-powered trains until the end of February, when the full electrification of the Athens-Thessaloniki route is to be completed.