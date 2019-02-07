Alpha appoints two new executives
Online
Alpha Bank has added two new positions, chief legal officer and head of international operations, to its executive committee, Greece’s fourth-largest lender said on Thursday.
Alpha Bank has added two new positions, chief legal officer and head of international operations, to its executive committee, Greece’s fourth-largest lender said on Thursday.
The bank appointed Sergiu Oprescu as general manager of its international network, and Nikos Salakas as chief legal and governance officer.
Both appointees will sit on Alpha’s executive committee and will report directly to chief executive Vassilis Psaltis.
[Reuters]