BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Alpha appoints two new executives

TAGS: Banking

Alpha Bank has added two new positions, chief legal officer and head of international operations, to its executive committee, Greece’s fourth-largest lender said on Thursday.

The bank appointed Sergiu Oprescu as general manager of its international network, and Nikos Salakas as chief legal and governance officer.

Both appointees will sit on Alpha’s executive committee and will report directly to chief executive Vassilis Psaltis.

[Reuters]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 