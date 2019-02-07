Greek lawmakers to vote on FYROM name deal's last hurdle

A Greek parliament committee is debating whether to sign off on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) joining NATO, the final hurdle to be cleared before its northern neighbor can formally be renamed “Republic of North Macedonia.”



The committee debate on Thursday began a process that is set to lead to a vote in parliament on Friday night. Lawmakers are expected to approve FYROM’s accession.



While opposition parties don't support the move, Greece’s left-led government controls the necessary majority needed for passage.



In that case, Greece would formally notify FYROM within days and FYROM would proceed with the name change.



Greece's support for FYROM becoming a NATO member was part of a deal that ended a 27-year dispute. Greece had argued that its small landlocked neighbor's current name implied claims on Greek territory and cultural heritage.



[AP]