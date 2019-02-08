If there is one thing the ruling leftist SYRIZA party and conservative opposition New Democracy agree on – or agree to disagree on, at least – it is that the primary surplus targets Greece needs to achieve over the coming years need to be relaxed. The country needs some fiscal leeway to cut taxes. There is no other way.

The fact that this is being acknowledged for the first time, albeit under certain conditions, by the official most likely to become the European Commission’s next president, is a first small step toward achieving this national goal.

Manfred Weber’s admission that a relaxation of the targets is something that could come up for discussion did not come of the blue. It was the result of discussion and debate. It came as an indication of the importance given to a constructive attitude in the next government.