FYROM NATO accession protocol approved by Parl't committee

The accession protocol for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to join NATO under the new name North Macedonia was approved by a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The protocol is to go the House plenary on Friday for debate followed by a vote which is expected to approve it, bringing FYROM one step closer to joining the alliance.

Ahead of the discussion on Thursday, Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos, who quit the government over Greece's name deal with FYROM last month, called for an enhanced majority of 180 votes in the 300-seat House for the protocol which, he said, cedes Greek sovereign rights.