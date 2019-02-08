MP files complaint against Independent Greeks leader

Independent lawmaker Nikos Nikolopoulos on Friday filed a compaint against the leader of Independent Greeks (ANEL) and former government coalition partner Panos Kammenos.

According to initial reports, the lawmaker for the region of Achaia accused Kammenos of threatening and blackmailing him, though which particular incident the suit refers to was not divulged. He filed the suit at the Greek Police's central Athens headquarters.

The complaint by Nikolopoulos, who was ousted from the small nationalist party in 2015, is seen as marking an end to any possible future relationship with ANEL, which may find itself scrambling for a fifth MP needed to keep it in Parliament following the departure, expected later on Friday, of Thanasis Papachristopoulos after he broke from the party line by backing the Prespes agreement.

Nikolopoulos has previously rejected the possibility of rejoining ANEL, saying that he plans to run in the local elections with a new party that will be launched in the Achaia capital of Patra next week.



In a related development, former ANEL lawmakers Dimitris Kammenos and Giorgos Lazaridis also stated on Friday that they will not be joining the party's ranks again.