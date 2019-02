Deutscher Atem | Athens | February 9

An ensemble of four acclaimed local trombonists – Spyros Vergis, Christos Giakkas, Yiannis Kaikis and Spyros Moschonas – presents “Deutscher Atem,” a program of selected by works by Bach, Handel, Telemann, Beethoven, Speer, Wagner and Bruckner at the German Evangelical Church on Saturday, February 9. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros.



German Evangelical Church, 66 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.361.2713