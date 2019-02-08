Delivery union to hold rally in Thessaloniki on Monday

The union representing food delivery workers in Thessaloniki has called a protest rally in the northern port city on Monday to protest the latest in a string of incidents involving alleged attacks on workers.

According to a statement by the union, the attack took place on Thursday, with the employer verbally and physically abusing the worker.

The worker claims to have been working for the past three months without insurance, using his own motorcycle for deliveries, paying for his own gas and not receiving a Christmas bonus.

“The fourth case of violence shows that attacks against colleagues by employers are not only not chance occurrences but are part of a new system of exploitation of workers where employers literally treat us like serfs, paying and insuring us as much as they want, and taking advantage of memorandum laws that violate labor regulations and the absence of any checks by the authorities.”