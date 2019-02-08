Tsipras on Prespes deal: 'We will be judged by history'

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended the agreement Greece signed with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to end a long-standing dispute over the country's name, saying he believed his government has “done its patriotic duty.”



“We will all be judged by people and history. I feel we have done our patriotic duty, amid threats and blackmails. But soon the Greek people and history and mostly the next generations will judge us,” he told lawmakers during a tense debate in Parliament over the ratification of a protocol allowing FYROM to join NATO under the name "North Macedonia."



“I am proud of the stance of the lawmakers who voted the deal.”



Tsipras also rejected calls by the leader of New Democracy to hold early elections, telling Kyriakos Mitsotakis that his party's expectations will be refuted.