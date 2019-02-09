Conservatives maintain lead in poll

The New Democracy party has a 5.5 point lead over SYRIZA according to a survey of voter intentions by the Prorata polling company published in the leftist Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper on Saturday.



The conservative opposition received 30 percent against 24.5 percent for the ruling leftist party.



Extreme-right Golden Dawn was in third place with 7 percent, ahead of the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) with 6 percent and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) on 5.5 percent.



The poll also suggested that Greece will have a five-party parliament after the next national election, scheduled to take place this year.

A series of recent surveys by other polling companies have given ND a steady double-digit lead.