The reconstruction of the Greek government’s majority is developing into a perpetual test for the country’s institutions. The government is wasting far too much of its remaining political capital on parliamentary politicking. It will not be surprising if it eventually attempts to find a distraction.



However, it would be disastrous if it attempted to do so by putting pressure on the country’s institutions – particularly parliamentary institutions. It would also be detrimental if the toxicity of the political confrontation we are witnessing infected the justice system, ahead of the general election.



The perpetrators of such a political aberration would have absolutely nothing to gain in the polls. But they would seriously damage democracy.