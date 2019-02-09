NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Protesting farmers open Tempi valley tunnels

TAGS: Agriculture, Protest

Unionists representing farmers in Nikaia, central Greece, who had closed off both lanes at the tunnels of Tempi valley on the Athens-Thessaloniki national motorway decided to withdraw their tractors on Saturday.

Speaking to state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, a member of the blockades' committee, Costas Tzelas, said farmers have sent their message to the government which must now respond to their demands.

The farmers of Nikea will hold a new meeting in the coming days to decide on the future of their protests while waiting for the government to invite them for talks.

