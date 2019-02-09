Farmers take their battle to Tempi

Farmers from Nikaia in northern Greece head south on Saturday to set up a roadblock at the tunnels on the national highway connecting Athens and Thessaloniki in Tempi as they escalated their protest action. "[The government] forced us to take to the streets," Panhellenic Roadblocks Committee leader Kostas Tzelas said, adding that farmers are insisting on meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis and other ministers. Farmers are demanding a reduction of production costs and a minimum guaranteed price for certain agricultural products. [Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]