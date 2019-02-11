EC offices in Athens congratulate Lanthimos on BAFTA wins

The Athens offices of the European Commission on Monday posted a message on Twitter congratulating Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos for securing seven BAFTAS for his film "The Favourite."

The film dominated the ceremony, picking up awards including best British film, best production design, best supporting actress, best original screenplay and best costume design.

"The BAFTA [awards] bowed down before Yorgos Lanthimos's "The Favourite" and granted it seven awards, the largest number last night!" the EC's Athens office said.



