Mitsotakis calls for establishment of private universities

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday reiterated his proposal for the establishment of private universities under the supervision of a strong independent authority and suggested that if ruling SYRIZA votes for all the amendments proposed by New Democracy, his party will do the same.



“The revision process reflects clearly how each of us sees the future of the country. It shows who is truly progressive and who is the representative of conservatism,” he said during a heated debate on the revision of the Constituion.

Mitsotakis described the revision of Articles 16 and 24 – on state-run education and environmental protection – as of “top political importance” and proposed that, if the government agrees to at least to accept ND's proposals on these two, he will commit to approving any two Articles proposed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



He also accused SYRIZA of wanting to use the Constitution to extend its term in office instead of implementing real reforms.



“Why are you rejecting any change that concerns public administration, education, economic development and the environment?” he asked.



Mitsotakis rejected the government's proposal to loosen church-state relations, saying any issues could be resolved through legislative provisions, but noted that ND agrees on disconnecting the election of the president from the general elections.