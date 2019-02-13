NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Four migrants hospitalized after central Athens brawl

TAGS: Crime

Four migrants were hospitalized on Tuesday night following a brawl between two groups of individuals near Omonia Square in central Athens.

Police arrested nine people following the altercation and said it appeared to have been prompted by personal differences between different ethnic groups in the area.

The incident followed a similar brawl on January 31, between Pakistani and Afghan nationals, which left one Afghan man dead and five people injured – four Pakistanis and an Afghan.

