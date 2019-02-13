The Greek Police announced on Wednesday that it has identified the men who murdered 52-year-old businessman Alexandros Stamatiadis in April last year.



The men are members of a criminal gang that has carried out an estimated 55 robberies and burglaries in Attica, the Peloponnese and central Greece.



ELAS said it has identified 10 members of the gang – all Albanian nationals – four of whom were responsible for Stamatiadis’s death.



The businessman was fatally shot after the men broke into his home in the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia while his family were asleep in their beds.



One of the four was arrested in February in Belgium while the other three are still at large. All four had reportedly left Greece the day after the murder.