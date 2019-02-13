Valentine’s Day is an important time of year not only for lovers in Greece but also the businesses where they spend money to celebrate.

A survey by German firm Movinga found that Athens ranks fairly high in terms of costs for a typical February 14 evening out.

Among the world’s most expensive cities for Valentine’s Day, Movinga placed the Greek capital 58th.

The average cost of dinner and drinks for two plus two cinema tickets in Athens is 69.49 euros, according to Movinga, which found that Zurich is the most expensive, with the same evening out costing 140.03 euros.