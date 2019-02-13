Bad weather causes power cuts, transport problems

A new cold weather front gripped the country on Wednesday, bringing snow to mountainous parts and causing transport disruption while a spate of power cuts across Attica last night was attributed to the impact of the bad weather.

The fire service was called out on dozens of occasions to rescue people from stalled elevators, while power cuts also plunged certain roads into darkness and knocked traffic lights out of operation, but there were no reports of collisions.

According to sources, the power cuts occurred after a high-voltage electricity line in the northern Athens suburb of Aghios Stefanos was damaged due to the bad weather. Strong winds reportedly caused trees to fall on power lines in many parts.

Winds were expected to reach strengths of up to 10 Beaufort in the Aegean.

The cold snap is expected to ease at the end of the week.