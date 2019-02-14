Lawmakers to vote on articles to be revised

Greek Parliament will vote on Thursday on which articles of the Constitution will be revised by the House that will be sworn in after this year’s elections.



Lawmakers will have one ticket on which the proposals from the two main parties will be presented, along with additional proposals by other MPs who managed to secure the 50 signatures required to be considered.



The announcements of the results are expected to be announced this afternoon, Greek media said.



SYRIZA has insisted that Parliament must also vote on how exactly these articles will be revised and that this should bind the next Parliament.

On its side, New Democracy has insisted that the next government should decide on the “direction” of the review.