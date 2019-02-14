Mitsotakis reassures Ecumenical Patriarchate over changes in Constitution

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his support for the views of the Ecumenical Patriarchate over the impending changes to church-state relations in Greece’s Constitution, saying he is against them.



Speaking during a meeting with representatives of the Istanbul-based Patriarchate on Wednesday afternoon, he said any pending issues between the two sides could be resolved without constitutional changes and in agreement with the Church of Greece and the Patriarchate.



Mitsotakis also said New Democracy is against the government’s efforts to remove clerics from the state payroll.



On their side, the representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate said they were concerned over possible changes to Articles 3 and 13 of the Constitution - that would establish the neutrality of the Greek state and the civil oath, respectively.