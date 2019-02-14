Jailbreaker and alleged accomplices arrested for armed robbery in northern Greece

Four people were arrested on Thursday, among which a man who had escaped from a prison in the Greek town of Serres in central Macedonia in January this year, after allegedly committing an armed robbery in another town, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The suspects - three men aged 23, 24 and 25 and a woman aged 20 - are believed to have held up a store in the town of Katerini, removing 300 euros in cash and cigarettes valued at 300 euros.



The 24-year-old prison escapee, a Greek national, was serving a sentence of 14.5 years for robberies and domestic violence when the left Nigrita prison for a six-day leave and never returned.



He is also believed to have committed more robberies in the wider Thessaloniki area, with a total loot of 2,950 euros.



The jailbreaker was hiding inside the 20-year-old’s room in the student residence of the technical university of Thessalia, and police had to receive permission from the dean to enter the campus.



All four suspects will appear before a prosecutor in Katerini later today.