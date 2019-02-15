BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Levy to be slapped on investors to operate regional ports

ILIAS BELLOS

The government is raising obstacles in the process for the concession of 10 regional ports through a Shipping Ministry bill that provides for the introduction of a 5 percent levy on the turnover of the contractor that undertakes each port.

The stated aim is to secure the sustainability of the port authorities of Rafina (pictured), Alexandroupoli, Volos, Elefsina, Igoumenitsa, Iraklio, Kavala, Corfu, Lavrio and Patra.

This levy could even be raised through a ministerial decision if the financial sustainability of a port authority is perceived to be at risk.

