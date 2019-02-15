Greece selects Katerine Duska for the Eurovision Song Contest

Greek-Canadian singer and songwriter Katerine Duska will represent Greece in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, state broadcaster ERT announced late on Thursday. Her song will be released on March 7.

The task force of the state television appointed to identify Greece’s representation “considers Katerine Duska to be an interpreter with a special sound color that is illustrated by the compositions and verses she herself signs,” read the ERT statement.

“She also represents a modern musical trend that does not reproduce industrial stereotypes; instead she absorbs in a personal way the influences of the different societies in which she has grown and stands out,” the statement added.

Born in Montreal, Duska lives in Athens and had her first album out in 2015, titled “Embodiment”, from which the single “One in a Million” had already become a hit since 2014.

The 64th ESC is scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv in May, with Greece participating in the first semifinal.