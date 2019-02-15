ATHEX: Fourth week of growth for benchmark

After a narrow trading session with very little movement for the benchmark and the blue chip index, the Greek stock market ended the week with another day of marginal gains on low turnover. The market appeared to have factored in the deal between the government and the banks on the protection of debtors’ primary residences and it was a mixed day for bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 655.10 points, adding 0.16 percent to Thursday’s 654.03 points. It increased for a fourth week in a row, advancing 0.75 percent from the previous Friday.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.28 percent to 1,721.65 points, while the mid-cap index eased 0.08 percent.

The banks index rose 1.02 percent, thanks to National’s 3.24 percent jump and Alpha’s 1.96 percent growth, just as Piraeus slumped 2.25 percent and Eurobank gave up 1.01 percent. Piraeus Port Authority climbed 3.16 percent and Jumbo dropped 1.47 percent.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 40 took losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 26.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s 44.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rebounded 1.21 percent to close at 61.21 points.