It would not be premature to say that given the way parties have been dealing with Greece’s constitutional review so far, the procedure should have been skipped altogether.

The issues that are being left untouched outnumber the changes being promoted by the process.

Meanwhile, procedural improvisations have ended up undermining the revision, as well as the status of Parliament.

Political life is plagued by a fundamental asymmetry that is having increasingly evident consequences. We are being governed by a party that came to power with 35 percent of the vote and which has spent all of its parliamentary and social capital, yet succeeds in committing the country on issues that will outlive its tenure by at least a generation.

Stagnation is also taking a toll on the economy and eating away at the country’s future.