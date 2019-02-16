Tsipras meets with Biden, US Congress members

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and former US Vice-President Joe Biden met for over an hour on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich.

State ANA-MPA news agency reports that the two discussed relations with Turkey and energy issues in southeast Europe, as well as Greek-US relations and US developments, and that there was a broad agreement on issues.

Tsipras also met, separately, with members of the US Congress.

He tweeted about both meetings:



Meeting with representatives of the US Congress and former US Vice President Joe Biden today in Munich. #munichsecurityconference #msc #MSC2019 pic.twitter.com/d2i7BinCjX — Alexis Tsipras (@tsipras_eu) February 16, 2019

[ANA-MPA/Kathimerini]