Tsipras meets with Biden, US Congress members

TAGS: Politics, US

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and former US Vice-President Joe Biden met for over an hour on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich.

State ANA-MPA news agency reports that the two discussed relations with Turkey and energy issues in southeast Europe, as well as Greek-US relations and US developments, and that there was a broad agreement on issues.

Tsipras also met, separately, with members of the US Congress.

He tweeted about both meetings:
 

 

