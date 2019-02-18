Leroy Merlin calls for protection of foreign firms after Rouvikonas attack

The French-headquartered furniture and homeware chain Leroy Merlin on Monday issued a statement following Sunday's attack on its premises in Maroussi, north of Athens, by members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas.

In the statement, the company expressed relief that "this violent attack did not leave any victims."

It added that its employees work an eight-hour day, refuting claims by the anarchist group that it makes staff work longer hours, and called on the authorities to protect foreign companies investing in Greece.

Noting that the company has been operating in Greece since 2005, it said the sixth branch opened last year and that a seventh is due to open this year.