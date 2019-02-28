Lucia di Lammermoor - New date | Athens | To March 24

Photo: Stephen Cummiskey

In cooperation with London's Royal Opera House, the Greek National Opera presents a revival of Katie Mitchell’s 2016 production of Gaetano Donizetti's “Lucia di Lammermoor,” directed by Robin Tebbutt, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on March 3, 20, 22 and 24, as well as on March 10 due to demand for tickets. In this acclaimed production of the bel canto masterpiece, Mitchell opted to bring the woman's point of view of the 19th century world into the foreground by separating the action into what is said in the libretto and what is taking place behind that. The role of Lucia is performed alternately by Vassiliki Karayanni and Christina Poulitsi, Yannis Christopoulos is Sir Edgardo and the role of Lord Arturo is shared between Yannis Kalyvas and Nikos Stefanou. Tickets cost 15-90 euros and can be booked on the GNO's website, www.nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org